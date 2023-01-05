Technical Training Courses Coming To Southern West Virginia

The New River Gorge Regional Development Authority is teaming up with West Virginia University’s Industrial Extension Program to bring technical training courses to the state's southern region.

The classes will be offered to business owners, employees, and individuals in the counties represented by NRGRDA. They include Summers, Nicholas, Fayette, Raleigh, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, McDowell, Mingo, and Logan Counties.

Director of Business Retention and Expansion for the NRGRDA Jenna Grayson said the authority’s mission is to facilitate and support economic and community development efforts within southern West Virginia. She said the courses will help retain and expand existing businesses in the region.

“The more you can upskill your workforce, the better off you are,” Grayson said. “The stronger we can make our businesses and entrepreneurs, the more job opportunities there are in the region, and also the more we can retain those jobs.”

A Leadership 101 course will begin in February, with courses on Lean Manufacturing and OSHA courses starting in March. Find more information about the courses, as well as registration, at nrgrda.org

“This is the first of its kind for our organization,” Grayson said. “But we do hope that we can continue moving forward. We've had a good response so far.”