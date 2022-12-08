Rebar Manufacturing Facility Coming To Eastern Panhandle

Commercial Metals Company (CMC) is planning to set up a new, state of the art micro mill in Berkeley County. The facility will manufacture reinforcing steel, also known as rebar, from scrap metal using green technologies and renewable energy.

Gov. Jim Justice made the announcement in Charleston and said the company plans to invest $450 million dollars in the facility which will be fully operational in late 2025.

Barbara Smith, the company’s CEO joined Justice on stage at the Culture Center to make the announcement.

“At CMC, we like to say that we build the world every day,” she said. “The concrete reinforcing steel or rebar that this mill will produce is used to reinforce and strengthen everything in your daily life from roads, bridges, the building, we're standing in schools, hospitals, homes, you name it. The people of West Virginia will make the steel that builds America.”

CMC turns scrap into new, sustainable steel products by recycling more than 19 billion pounds of metal each year. The new facility in the Eastern Panhandle is expected to have the capacity to produce 500,000 tons of straight-length rebar and a premium spooled rebar. Spooled rebar boasts less waste, increased productivity and improved safety.

"I am thrilled to welcome Commercial Metals Company to West Virginia," Justice said. "We're honored that CMC selected our great state as the home for this state-of-the-art facility, set to be one of the most environmentally friendly steelmaking operations in the world. The Mountain State has a proud history in the steel industry and this investment is yet another example of West Virginia welcoming this industry into our state."

Justice noted the company will employ 230 West Virginians making $76,000 a year.

CMC created the world's first successfully operating micro mill - a plant with a smaller footprint that uses energy more efficiently than traditional mills. The Berkeley County plant will be the company’s fourth. The micro mill uses an electric arc furnace (EAF) to turn recycled steel into new finished products instead of the traditional blast furnace. They also use 100 percent recycled scrap metal.

“CMC will be a tremendous asset to West Virginia, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Mountain State,” West Virginia Secretary of Economic Development Mitch Carmichael said. “There’s no doubt that West Virginia is the best place for this micro mill.”