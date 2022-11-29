© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Economy

Ascend West Virginia Adds Another Community To The Program

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published November 29, 2022 at 5:47 PM EST
Elkins_overlook-720x482-a6cf0d05-61a8-49b8-bab4-14dfad193464.png
Ascend West Virginia
A view overlooking Elkins.

Elkins will be the fourth community in the Ascend West Virginia program, which aims to attract remote workers to the state with more than $20,000 in incentives, including cash and free outdoor recreation.

The program is the brainchild of Brad and Alys Smith. Ascend has already placed 75 remote workers and their families in Morgantown and the Greenbrier Valley, with another group of 22 coming to the Eastern Panhandle in early 2023.

Robbie Morris, executive director of the Randolph County Development Authority, said he was grateful for the opportunity the announcement presents for Elkins.

“Elkins and this entire region of West Virginia has a tremendous amount to offer. For remote workers, for families, for a wide array of businesses and industries,” he said. “We could not be more proud to be a part of the Ascend community as the fourth community.”

Since its launch in April of 2021, the program has received more than 20,000 applicants, including more than 2,900 to make the move to the Eastern Panhandle.

Applications are now open for the Elkins location, as well as the other three Ascend communities, at ascendwv.com.

Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
