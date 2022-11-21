State Ski Season Set To Begin

The wait is almost over for the region’s winter sports lovers, with at least two ski resorts opening their slopes this week.

Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County will officially begin the 2022/2023 Winter Season on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and expects to open at least a dozen beginner and intermediate trails to skiers and snowboarders.

Timberline Mountain in Tucker County will also hold a preview weekend, starting with a sneak peek day on Wednesday.

Other alpine areas in the state, Winterplace Ski area and Canaan Valley Resort are scheduled for early and mid-December openings, weather permitting.

Oglebay Resort will also begin operations as soon as weather permits.

According to Ski West Virginia, the state’s ski resorts account for nearly 800,000 skier visits including from surrounding states Ohio, North Carolina, Virginia and as far afield as Florida.

The ski and snowboard season traditionally extends through the end of March. The 5-month long ski season has an estimated economic impact of over $250 million and 5,000 jobs in the state.