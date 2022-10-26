W.Va. Program Offers Stipend While Learning Computer Code

A program that trains West Virginians to write computer code now offers a living stipend. Generation West Virginia’s NewForce is offering $11 per hour for residents accepted into the program who demonstrate a financial need.

NewForce is a six-month, fully-remote, tuition-free coding school for West Virginia residents.

They are now accepting applications for the seventh group of residents looking to work in the tech economy. This is the first time the stipend has been offered.

Since the program started, 86 percent of graduates have found employment in software development within six months of graduating. The median starting salary for program graduates is $48,000 annually.

No coding experience is required.

Generation West Virginia is hosting a virtual information session, a live information session via Zoom on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m.

You can learn more at generationwv.org/programs/newforce/ and register for the information session here.

NewForce applications are due by Nov. 26.