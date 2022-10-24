WorkForce West Virginia Planning Virtual Job Fair Nov. 2

West Virginia has another virtual job fair coming up next month.

The event is set for noon to 3 p.m. Nov. 2. WorkForce West Virginia invites employers and people seeking jobs to participate.

“The October event paired the more than 200 registered jobseekers with organizations from all across the state, resulting in nearly 50 submitted resumes," said Scott Adkins, acting commissioner of WorkForce West Virginia.

People looking for jobs can apply, live chat, video chat and interview virtually with participating employers at the event.

Applicants and employers are both required to register for the fair.

For more information, visit workforcewv.org or contact workforcewvvirtualjobfairevent@wv.gov.

