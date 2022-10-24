© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Economy

Clorox Opens Cat Litter Plant In W.Va.

By Associated Press
Published October 24, 2022 at 11:01 AM EDT
A new cat litter plant has opened in Martinsburg, West Virginia that is expected to create more than 100 new jobs.

The company says the Martinsburg facility officially opened on Friday, with plans to bring $190 million into the local economy.

The facility is in a West Virginia Eastern Panhandle community that includes suburbs of Washington. The plant is expected to reach full capacity by early next year.

The project includes a 97,000-square-foot main building and 450,000 square feet offsite at a warehouse.

The facility will produce Fresh Step and Scoop Away litter.

Gov. Jim Justice, U.S. Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and staff for U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin joined company officials for Friday’s opening ceremony.

Clorox now has three facilities in West Virginia, including Kingsford brand charcoal plants in Mineral and Tucker counties.

