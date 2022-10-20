Unemployment Jumps In W.Va., State Launches Online Job Fairs

Unemployment in West Virginia jumped in September, and the seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 4 percent, according to data from WorkForce West Virginia.

The national seasonally adjusted unemployment rate is 3.5 percent.

The number of unemployed West Virginia residents jumped 500 to 31,500 people.

Nationally, Federal Reserve leaders said the unemployment rate is likely to increase next year due to interest rate increases in an effort to fight inflation.

They estimate an additional 1.2 million Americans will be unemployed by the end of 2023.