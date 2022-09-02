© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Economy

Three W.Va. Airports Receive $8.7 Million For Projects

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Caroline MacGregor
Published September 2, 2022 at 5:13 PM EDT
A jet comes in for landing at Los Angeles International Airport
David McNew
/
Getty Images
Three West Virginia airports have been awarded $8.7 million for projects.

West Virginia will receive more than $8.7 million from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) for three airport projects.

The investment of federal dollars at airports in Lewisburg, Charleston and Huntington is expected to increase airport safety and efficiency for travelers and boost tourism and economic development across the state.

Greenbrier Valley Airport in Greenbrier County will receive the lion's share of funds with more than $4.5 million for construction of a new building used to protect snow removal equipment during poor weather conditions.

Tri-State/Milton J. Ferguson Field Airport in Huntington was awarded $3.1 million for upgrades and repairs to existing runways and taxiways.

West Virginia International Yeager Airport in Charleston will receive more than $1 million to complete an environmental impact statement for a proposed runway safety project.

The money to support transportation hubs across the Mountain State is part of the Federal Aviation Administration's Airport Improvement Program.

Eligible projects relate to airport safety, capacity, security and environmental issues.

Economy Yeager AirportFederal GrantsGreenbrier Valley AirportTri-State Transit Authority
Caroline MacGregor
