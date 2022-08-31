Electric Pontoon Boat Manufacturer Coming To W.Va.

Speaking at the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce annual summit at the Greenbrier on Wednesday, Gov. Jim Justice announced that the Pure Watercraft company will build electric pontoon boats in the Northern Panhandle’s Brooke County.

Justice said the company will set up an 80,000 square foot facility on a revitalized steel plant site at the Beech Bottom Industrial Park.

The company expects to invest at least $5 million in the plant, creating 100 full time jobs by 2025.

“I like the fact that they'll go to a maximum speed of 23 miles an hour,” Justice said. “So that way, I'll be safe at all times.”

Pure Watercraft, out of Seattle, Washington, is a direct-to-consumer provider of high-performance electric boats. The company will produce the Pure Pontoon Boat here in West Virginia, being developed in collaboration with strategic investor General Motors.