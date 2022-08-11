Still Time For Southern West Virginians To Pitch Business Ideas For Cash Prize

Southern West Virginians are invited to pitch their business ideas for a chance to earn cash and technical assistance.

The Pitch Southern West Virginia business idea competition is for start-ups or new businesses in operation for no more than three years. Students at WVU Tech are also eligible to pitch ideas.

It’s an initiative by the newly announced partnership between WVU Tech, the West Virginia Hive and the WVU Tech Launch Lab.

“We have lots of needs for new products,” Diana Woods, the lab’s director, said. “And innovation can be incremental changes to existing ideas as times change and things change, we need to make them a little bit better.”

Clients of the West Virginia Hive are also eligible. New businesses in 12 counties – Raleigh, Fayette, Nicholas, Summers, Braxton, Webster, Pocahontas, Greenbrier, Monroe, Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell – can also pitch ideas.

Applications are due by midnight on Monday, Aug. 15. Top winners will be asked to attend a live competition on Sept. 13, 2022, from 6-8 p.m. at the WVU Tech campus in Beckley.

The winner will receive $2,000.