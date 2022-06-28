© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

German Company's New W.Va. Plant To Create 100 Jobs

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 28, 2022 at 12:49 PM EDT
Cardboard boxes on conveyor
Alphaspirit
/
Adobe Stock

A German packaging manufacturer is investing $48 million in a plant in West Virginia and expects to create 100 jobs in Moorefield, officials said.

Papier-Mettler acquired an industrial building in May for the company's first U.S. production plant, according to a news release Monday from Gov. Jim Justice and the state Department of Economic Development.

The company manufactures packaging from paper and plastic and is one of the leading makers of flexible packaging in Europe, the release said. Papier-Mettler has also pioneered sustainable packaging alternatives in the industry for years, officials said.

The family-owned business employs about 5,000 people in 16 countries and operates a sales office in Raynham, Massachusetts.

Tags

Economy Papier-MettlerJobsMoorefieldGermany
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content