Opportunity Re-Opens That Helps Employers Find Workforce In W.Va. 

A program developed to train business owners to support employees in recovery is accepting applications for the third round of training.

The Communities of Healing recovery-to-work program helps employers create a space that’s recovery friendly. The idea is to address the stigma that surrounds hiring people in recovery.

It’s modeled after a culinary program based in Rainelle called Fruits of Labor. For the past ten years, the cafe and farm have helped 125 people earn nationally accredited culinary and agricultural certifications. The company hires people who are in recovery or who are at risk. While not every story is considered a success story, the company is doing well according to owner Tammy Jordan.

Ten businesses completed the recovery-to-work training in Fall 2021. Other businesses are currently participating in a Spring training session. Applicants accepted for the next round will begin on August 1.

The program is funded through the Appalachian Regional Commission.