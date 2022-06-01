© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

W.Va. Turnpike Holiday Traffic Tops 884,000 Vehicles

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published June 1, 2022 at 11:51 AM EDT
West Virginia Turnpike
Formulanone
/
Flickr

The West Virginia Turnpike saw more than 884,000 vehicles pass through its toll booths in the week leading up to Memorial Day.

The West Virginia Department of Transportation says the total included heavier-than-expected traffic on Tuesday and Wednesday of last week.

West Virginia Parkways Authority Executive Director Jeff Miller says that could have been because travelers were trying to get out ahead of heavy rains forecast for that Thursday.

Miller said the Thursday and Friday were the “big days,” when more than 268,000 vehicles used the turnpike.

Miller said there were no significant delays for turnpike drivers over Memorial Day weekend.

Tags

Economy West Virginia TurnpikeMemorial DayTraffic
Associated Press
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content