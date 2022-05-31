© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Economy

Investment Expected To Improve Cell Service In Morgantown And Clarksburg

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published May 31, 2022 at 4:23 PM EDT
Morgantown
Jae120163
/
wikimedia commons
Work is being done to improve cell service in Morgantown, W.Va.

An investment in a Fayette County business is expected to speed up cell service connections in two northern West Virginia towns.

Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN), a non-profit that offers funding and mentoring to start up businesses in West Virginia, is investing $100,000 in Oak Hill based Cox Telecom. The company’s owner, Dan Cox, said in a phone call that the money will be used to “solidify crews currently doing work” to install antennas and upgrade electrical cabinets.

Cox says seven people are employed and already working on the project with T-Mobile in Morgantown and Clarksburg.

CRAN is a project of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), and is administered by the West Virginia Hive.

Cox Telecom, LLC is a client of the Hive, an entrepreneurial support program. NRGRDA was created to serve four counties in southern West Virginia including Fayette, Nicholas, Summers and Raleigh.

Economy Economic Development
