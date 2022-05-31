Investment Expected To Improve Cell Service In Morgantown And Clarksburg

An investment in a Fayette County business is expected to speed up cell service connections in two northern West Virginia towns.

Country Roads Angel Network (CRAN) , a non-profit that offers funding and mentoring to start up businesses in West Virginia, is investing $100,000 in Oak Hill based Cox Telecom . The company’s owner, Dan Cox, said in a phone call that the money will be used to “solidify crews currently doing work” to install antennas and upgrade electrical cabinets.

Cox says seven people are employed and already working on the project with T-Mobile in Morgantown and Clarksburg.

CRAN is a project of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), and is administered by the West Virginia Hive .

Cox Telecom, LLC is a client of the Hive, an entrepreneurial support program. NRGRDA was created to serve four counties in southern West Virginia including Fayette, Nicholas, Summers and Raleigh.