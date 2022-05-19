© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Economy

Huntington Program Offers Formerly Incarcerated A Second Chance For Employment 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published May 19, 2022 at 5:01 PM EDT
Prison re-entry programs are helping newly released men and women find courage to join the work force.

A program meant to help formerly incarcerated people affected by the opioid epidemic is now accepting applications for new students.

RecoveryWorks is a program at the Robert C. Byrd Institute (RCBI) that’s open to residents in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky. The program provides a leg up through training in manufacturing.

Individuals enrolled in the program find industry training, counseling support and even manufacturing job opportunities.

The program is free and lasts four weeks. It runs Wednesdays through Fridays in Huntington. Students who complete the course will receive an $8 per hour stipend.

To apply, contact RCBI’s Jill Goheen at 304.781.1678 or goheen14@rcbi.org.

The new class begins on June 8.

Jessica Lilly
Jessica Lilly
