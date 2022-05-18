Small Business Opportunities Expand For West Virginia Women And Minorities

Services to expand small business opportunities for West Virginia women and minorities were strengthened statewide on Wednesday.

The grand opening of the West Virginia Women’s Business Center office in Charleston now gives the nonprofit support agency four statewide hubs serving all 55 counties. The downtown Charleston center joins hubs in Morgantown and Fairmont, with an office in Huntington set to open within the next 30 days.

Executive Director Nora Myers said the centers provide the tools, support and business fundamentals to get a small business off the ground, or take it to the next level.

“We support women and minority owned small businesses in West Virginia,” Myers said. “Whether they're trying to start up, to expand or maybe they're combating some challenges like COVID-19.”

Myers said that many of the historical avenues to power, money and resources remain closed to women and minorities.

“While it is better, still in certain segments they're shut out from those opportunities,” Myers said. “And we're here to say we will partner with you and get you along that journey.”

Since their launching in 2020, these small business opportunity centers have welcomed more than 2,200 individuals to training workshops. Myers said they currently have about 200 active clients working one on one with business advisors, and they are launching a new mentoring program.