Nanotechnology Company Moves to W. Va.

A new high tech company is coming to the Northern Panhandle.

Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Rep. David McKinley were in Triadelphia, West Virginia Thursday to welcome manufacturer Veloxint to the Millenium Center research campus.

The company researches and hopes to produce nanocrystalline metal alloys for high-performance products such as jet engines and power generation equipment using technology under license from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Veloxint and Touchstone Research Laboratory CEO Brian Joseph explained how innovative the technology is.

“For 50 years, it's been the dream of material scientists to come up with a nanocrystalline grain structure,” Joseph said. “The smaller the grains in metal, the stronger it is. Nano would be the absolute perfect thing.”

McKinley praised Joseph for ushering a new era of industry to the state.

“He's bringing in a new breed of West Virginia way. We can research and find it so that our kids don't have to leave, they're gonna find jobs here, because of the research being done at Touchstone,” McKinley said.