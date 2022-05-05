© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Nanotechnology Company Moves to W. Va.

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Chris Schulz
Published May 5, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT
0505 Veloxint
Glynis Board, courtesy of Grow Ohio Valley
/
West Virginia Public Broadcasting
BabyDog, left, Gov. Jim Justice, Rep. David McKinley and Veloxint CEO Brian Joseph sit in Veloxint's new facility in Triadelphia, WV.

A new high tech company is coming to the Northern Panhandle.

Gov. Jim Justice and U.S. Rep. David McKinley were in Triadelphia, West Virginia Thursday to welcome manufacturer Veloxint to the Millenium Center research campus.

The company researches and hopes to produce nanocrystalline metal alloys for high-performance products such as jet engines and power generation equipment using technology under license from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

Veloxint and Touchstone Research Laboratory CEO Brian Joseph explained how innovative the technology is.

“For 50 years, it's been the dream of material scientists to come up with a nanocrystalline grain structure,” Joseph said. “The smaller the grains in metal, the stronger it is. Nano would be the absolute perfect thing.”

McKinley praised Joseph for ushering a new era of industry to the state.

“He's bringing in a new breed of West Virginia way. We can research and find it so that our kids don't have to leave, they're gonna find jobs here, because of the research being done at Touchstone,” McKinley said.

The West Virginia Department of Economic Development estimates 200 to 300 jobs will be created by the company’s move.

Tags

Economy TechnologyGov. Jim JusticeDavid McKinleyBusiness
Chris Schulz
North Central/Morgantown Reporter, cschulz@wvpublic.org, 304-284-1497, @SchulzReports
See stories by Chris Schulz
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content