Economy

W.Va. Unemployment Rate Drops To 3.7 Percent In March

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published April 13, 2022 at 9:50 AM EDT
Hands showing jobs balloons word
Rawpixel
/
Adobe Stock

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point to 3.7 percent in March.

Total employment grew by 2,100 over the month, and the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 1,700 to 29,100, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement Tuesday.

Within the goods-producing sector, employment gains of 300 in mining and logging, and 300 in manufacturing offset a decline of 600 jobs in construction.

In addition, there were gains of 600 jobs in professional and business services, 400 in education and health services, 400 in leisure and hospitality, 200 in financial activities and 100 in information. Job declines within the service-providing sector included 1,100 in government; 800 in trade, transportation and utilities; and 300 in other services.

Total nonfarm payroll employment has increased by 11,800 since March 2021, the statement said.

The national unemployment rate dropped two-tenths of a percentage point in March to 3.6 percent.

Economy Job GrowthUnemployment RateWorkForce West Virginia
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
