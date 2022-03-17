© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Democrats Urge Justice To Suspend State Gas Tax For 30 Days

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published March 17, 2022 at 2:40 PM EDT
A gas pump nozzle is seen at a gas station in Miami in 2018. Some activist shareholders are pushing companies to tie executive compensation to meeting climate targets.
With gas prices at all-time highs, members of the West Virginia Legislature are calling for the governor to suspend gas taxes.

Democrats from the West Virginia Legislature held a press conference on the state capitol lawn, with a gas station in the background, to call on Gov. Jim Justice to suspend the state gas tax for 30 days.

West Virginia charges 35.7 cents in taxes per gallon of gas or diesel fuel. Suspending that tax for 30 days would cost the state approximately $35 million, according to the minority leadership from both chambers.

House Minority Leader Doug Skaff, D-Kanawha, estimated that would mean $8 to $10 per fill up, depending on the size of the vehicle.

“Think about how many times you fill up your car, that money can go back and help West Virginians, all West Virginians,” he said.

Senate Minority Leader Stephen Baldwin suggested the governor could make up for the reduced tax revenue with money from his contingency fund. The tax revenue is used to pay for maintenance on the state’s highways.

“We want to be able to work with department transportation,” Baldwin said. “We want to backfill these funds, using either surplus funds, using available funds as needed to make sure that this does not hurt the state at all, we think we're able to do that.”

Virginia and Maryland have both suspended their gas taxes, or are in the process of doing so.

Tags

Economy Gov. Jim JusticeStephen BaldwinDelegate Doug SkaffGas Prices
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is also an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
See stories by Eric Douglas
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content