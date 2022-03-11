Pepsi, Frito-Lay To Open W.Va. Warehouse, Distribution Centers

PepsiCo businesses will build two warehouse and distribution facilities in West Virginia in investments totaling $32.5 million that will employ 185 people, Gov. Jim Justice announced.

PepsiCo Beverages North America will construct a warehouse in Ona, while Frito-Lay North America will build a distribution center in Scott Depot, Justice said Thursday in a news release.

The combined facilities will include 25 new jobs for warehouse, sales and drivers, the statement said.

The Pepsi warehouse is scheduled to open next month. The Frito-Lay facility is scheduled to open this fall and will replace a smaller one in Poca.

PepsiCo currently employs nearly 700 people across West Virginia.