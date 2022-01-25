© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Economy

West Virginia Senate Votes To End Ban On Nuclear Power

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Curtis Tate
Published January 25, 2022 at 2:38 PM EST
Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell.jpg
Will Price
/
WV Legislative Photography
Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell

A bill to lift the ban on nuclear power in West Virginia passed the Senate on Tuesday.

Lawmakers voted 24 to 7 to end the ban. West Virginia is one of 13 states that restricts the construction of nuclear power facilities.

The ban was enacted more than 25 years ago at a time when few lawmakers supported any form of energy other than coal.

But as Sen. Mike Woelfel, D-Cabell, put it, times have changed.

“I don’t know what the thinking was. I can guess what the thinking was in ‘96," he said. "But we can’t afford to be protective of any industry at this point.”

Woelfel and other senators noted that Nucor, the steelmaker that is planning to build a plant in Mason County, questioned the ban on nuclear power.

The bill now goes to the House of Delegates.

Curtis Tate
Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.
