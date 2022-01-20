W.Va. Unemployment Rate Drops To 3.7 Percent In December

West Virginia’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate dropped three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.7 percent in December, the lowest rate for the state on record.

Total employment grew by 1,600 over the month, and the number of unemployed state residents dropped by 2,700 to 28,900, WorkForce West Virginia said in a statement Thursday.

Employment gains included 1,500 in construction; 1,100 in education and health services; 900 in government; 800 in trade, transportation and utilities; 700 in professional and business services; 700 in leisure and hospitality, and 400 in manufacturing.

Among the job declines were 100 in mining and logging, 100 in financial activities and 100 in information.

Total nonfarm payroll employment has increased by 28,300 since December 2020, the statement said.

The national unemployment rate fell three-tenths of a percentage point to 3.9 percent in December.

