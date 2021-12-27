© 2022 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Economy

FedEx Ground Distribution Center Planned In Parkersburg

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published December 27, 2021 at 12:21 PM EST
A worker labels packages at a FedEx warehouse in Chicago.
Construction is expected to begin Monday on a FedEx Ground distribution center in south Parkersburg, West Virginia, according to a published report.

A 250,000-square-foot facility is planned to be operational at the site in 2022, The Parkersburg News and Sentinel reported.

It will employ a mix of full- and part-time workers and also will contract for package pickup and delivery services, FedEx Ground spokesman David Westrick told the newspaper.

The company is working to optimize its capacity to meet increasing demand as e-commerce grows, Westrick said.

"The site was chosen because of its ease of access to major highways, proximity to customers' distribution centers and a strong local community workforce for recruiting employees," he said.

