Southern W.Va. Businesses Recognized For Entrepreneurship During Pandemic

A business development project recognized seven southern West Virginia businesses and organizations on Thursday for entrepreneurial work during the pandemic.

The West Virginia Hive based in Beckley recognized community and business leaders from Hinton, Rainelle and Oak Hill for showing what they described as exceptional grit and determination.

One of two named startups of the year included Mountain Steer Meat Co . in White Sulphur Springs. Mountain Steer is a meat processing plant that opened after owners noticed a need for more localized food when plants shut down across the country in 2020.

The Social Enterprise of the Year award went to Pinheads Fun Center in Oak Hill. During the pandemic, the bowling alley’s owner provided free Wi-Fi to students doing remote learning.

The 2021 Small Business of the Year award went to RMB Racing, Inc. in Midway. And the 2021 Entrepreneur of the Year honors went to Sarah Gleason of Lucky Rivers Café and Catering in Hinton.