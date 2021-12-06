© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Historic W.Va. Theater Hosts First Live Performance in Almost 40 Years 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published December 6, 2021 at 4:39 PM EST
STARZ Performing Arts Academy members were the first to perform live on the Granada Theater stage in more than 40 years.

A theater in southern West Virginia hosted its first live performance in almost 40 years.

The STARZ Performing Arts Academy dance company took to the stage on Sat., Dec. 4th and Sun., Dec. 5th at the historic Granada Theater in Bluefield.

The Mercer County theater originally opened in 1928. After a remodel in 1949, stars such as Marian Anderson, Frank Sinatra, and Bing Crosby performed on the stage. In 2012, the community began to work together to restore the performance area.

With help from the Bluefield Preservation Society and the Bluefield Arts and Revitalization Corporation, the historical building now hosts live performances as well as motion pictures.

The first live performance on the stage was a holiday themed show called, “STARZ Winter Wonderland”.

The theater is currently showing holiday-themed movies and serves Italian gelato, a sweet treat similar to ice cream, during showtimes.

Jessica Lilly
Jessica covers southern West Virginia for West Virginia Public Broadcasting.
