© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

W.Va. Turnpike Holiday Week Traffic Rises Almost 30% Over 2020

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Associated Press
Published November 30, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST
West Virginia Turnpike
Seicer
/
Wikimedia Commons
West Virginia Turnpike.

The West Virginia Turnpike saw a big leap in traffic numbers during Thanksgiving week, compared with the same week last year.

Turnpike booths had almost 733,000 vehicles pass through between Tuesday and Sunday, almost 30 percent more than the same period in 2020, the Department of Transportation said.

Wednesday and Sunday were the busiest days on the Turnpike. Nearly 157,000 vehicles went through the toll booths Wednesday and more than 165,000 on Sunday.

The state Parkways Authority and the West Virginia Tourism Office came up with colorful wrappings for toll booths showing visitors what the state offers.

There were strong sales during the week at Tamarack, Turnpike travel plazas and welcome centers, the Transportation Department said.

Tags

EconomyWest Virginia TurnpikeTraffictourism
Associated Press
The Associated Press is an American not-for-profit news agency. Founded in 1846, it operates as a cooperative, unincorporated association.
See stories by Associated Press
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now
Related Content