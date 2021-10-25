© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Economy

Country Roads Angel Network Invests in Meat Processing Plant

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published October 25, 2021 at 10:20 PM EDT
Meat Processing Shortage
Charlie Neibergall/AP
/
AP
A cow stands in a pen at the Vaughn Farms cattle operation, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, near Maxwell, Iowa. Sudden meat shortages last year because of the coronavirus led to millions of dollars in federal grants to help small meat processors expand so the nation could lessen its reliance on giant slaughterhouses to supply grocery stores and restaurants.

A Greenbrier County company plans to build a meat processing plant in White Sulphur Springs after being selected as the latest investment from the Country Roads Angel Network. (CRAN) It’s the first company located outside of Morgantown to be supported by the investor network.

CRAN plans to invest $100,000 in Mountain Steer Meat Co. Mountain Steer is the third business in the state to be supported by the network.

The first two selected were in Morgantown. Mountain Steer started during the pandemic. The company saw a need for more localized food in 2020 after meat processing plants shut down across the country. The owners hope to fill a void in the supply chain and improve food quality for consumers in the region.

Mountaineer Steer plans to build a new processing plant in West Virginia.

The company currently offers meats at Greenbrier County restaurants, farmer’s markets and a grocery store, according to the company website. Mountain Steer has hired one full-time and one part-time employee. The company hopes to hire a butcher and several more employees with this investment.

Mountain Steer Meat Co. was connected with CRAN as a client of the West Virginia Hive, a 12-county entrepreneurial support program of the New River Gorge Development Authority in southern West Virginia.

CRAN is made up of investors largely native to the Mountain State who now live in places across the country. According to a release, “members are dedicated to the betterment of West Virginia and hope their investments will generate various levels of positive impact.”

Tags

EconomyGreenbrier CountyMeat processingMeat ShortageCattle
Jessica Lilly
Jessica can be heard on Inside Appalachia and West Virginia Morning the station’s daily radio news program. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org
