Economy

Bloody Mingo Tug Fork Water Trail Latest Flatwater Trail in W.Va. 

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published October 15, 2021 at 2:09 PM EDT
TugFork.jpg
Jessica Lilly
/
The Tug Fork River on a cloudy day in Sept. 2021.

The Tug Fork River in southern West Virginia is officially a state Flatwater Trail. This new designation will create opportunities for grant funding for clean up and maintenance. The Recreation Trail Advisory Committee within the West Virginia Department of Transportation announced the recognition earlier this week.

The Bloody Mingo Tug Fork Water Trail in Mingo County is now the eighth river in the state to get this designation, according to Bill Currey, chairman of the newly appointed West Virginia Flatwater Trails Commission.

The “Mighty Tug,” as it’s been called, flows along Mingo County by towns such as Matewan and Williamson. The 60 miles of the river along the West Virginia and Kentucky border is considered a prime area for paddling, kayaking, float trips and tourism.

Currey said there are three other nationally recognized flatwater trails in the state. The National Park Service recognizes the Elk, Cheat and Greenbrier Rivers. The West Virginia Flatwater Trails Commission was created during the 2020 West Virginia Legislative Session.

