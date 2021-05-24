Organization Looking For Next Business Investment In W.Va.

Country Roads Angel Network is accepting applications from entrepreneurs looking to help start a business and diversify the economy across the state.

The investor network serves all 55 counties. Start-ups based in any West Virginia county would be eligible to apply for coaching and financial support.

Country Roads Angel Network was created under parent organization, New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), which serves four counties in southern West Virginia. The organization is administered by the West Virginia Hive, a 12-county entrepreneurial support program.

The network is made possible by investors from across the country who in large part are native West Virginians looking to support business talent in their home state.

A start-up in Morgantown was selected as the inaugural business for the program. Iconic Air , a software platform that locates emission leaks, secured $135,000 late last year.