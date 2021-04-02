Public Transportation In Southern West Virginia Is Expanding

New bus routes will be offered in Raleigh and Fayette Counties in southern West Virginia.

Starting Monday, April 5, New River Transit will offer five new bus routes in addition to extended hours. The bus service is doubling trips into Fayette County and expanding daily routes in Raleigh County. Routes will start earlier and end later into the evening.

Some of the new daily routes include trips from Beckley into Sophia and Beaver in Raleigh County and several locations in Fayette County. Organizers also created routes to help accommodate students attending WVU Tech and other travel to uptown Beckley.

The main transfer is located at the Beckley Intermodal Gateway (BIG) where all but one route stops several times throughout the day. This allows passengers to go to more locations for longer periods throughout the weekdays. The other transfer location is at the Crossroads Mall in Mt. Hope. The mall transfer bus travels into Fayetteville.

To help the community adapt to the updates, New River Transit Authority is waiving all regular transit fare fees for the month of April.

The new routes will start at 7 a.m. The last bus will arrive back at the hub in Beckley at 7:45 p.m. Passengers can catch the bus from any location along the route by simply flagging the bus driver. For any questions or to schedule deviation services, passengers can call dispatch at 304-894-8917.

Transit Route Fares

· $40 · Monthly unlimited transit bus pass (Excludes deviations) · $60 · Monthly unlimited transit bus pass (includes deviations) · $1.50 · Per Boarding Transit Routes only · $1.00 · Deviation for Transit Routes · $2.50 · Unlimited Day Pass for Transit Only-Excludes deviations

Children under 12 free with one fare paying adult

Transfers are free

Personal Care attendants are free. Dispatch must be informed if you have a personal care attendant so that we can ensure seat availability prior to your trip.

Demand Response Fares