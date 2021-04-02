New Program Hopes To Teach Teens Conservation And Careers

A new program in Raleigh County is looking for teens interested in conservation jobs.

The program, called Beckley Youth Day Crew, is meant to teach about conservation work and careers with the National Park Service.

The program offers 16 to 18 year-olds an opportunity to gain firsthand experience with conservation initiatives and national service during the summer. Selected teens will work with mentors on projects around Beckley and New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The paid positions will include work on trail construction and maintenance, improvements to recreation access, and habitat improvement.

It’s a partnership between Stewards Individual Placements and Appalachian Conservation Corps.

Applications for the Beckley Youth Day Crew will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Interested teens and/or their families should visit Appalachian Conservation Corps website to apply.