Economy

New Program Hopes To Teach Teens Conservation And Careers

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Jessica Lilly
Published April 2, 2021 at 3:02 PM EDT
Recreational Trail
The Bushranger
/
Wikimedia Commons

A new program in Raleigh County is looking for teens interested in conservation jobs.

The program, called Beckley Youth Day Crew, is meant to teach about conservation work and careers with the National Park Service.

The program offers 16 to 18 year-olds an opportunity to gain firsthand experience with conservation initiatives and national service during the summer. Selected teens will work with mentors on projects around Beckley and New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The paid positions will include work on trail construction and maintenance, improvements to recreation access, and habitat improvement.

It’s a partnership between Stewards Individual Placements and Appalachian Conservation Corps.

Applications for the Beckley Youth Day Crew will be accepted on a rolling basis.

Interested teens and/or their families should visit Appalachian Conservation Corps website to apply.

Jessica Lilly
Jessica can be heard on Inside Appalachia and West Virginia Morning the station’s daily radio news program. You can reach her at jlilly@wvpublic.org
