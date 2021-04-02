Delta Airlines Endorses New WV Aviation Maintenance Program

The new Aviation Maintenance Technology partnership program between Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College got a big boost recently. Delta Air Lines Technical Operations designated the program as a partner educational institution.

The West Virginia program will join 45 other aviation maintenance schools across the country that have received the endorsement of Delta Technical Operations. It is the first program in the region to receive the designation.

Existing aviation maintenance schools only have the capacity to produce about 65 percent of the aviation mechanics and technicians the industry needs, according to William Smith, Delta’s director of learning and development for Technical Operations.

The new program will offer a dual associate of applied science degree from both institutions and provide students the opportunity to earn FAA certifications as well as specialized credentials. It will launch in spring 2022 pending FAA approval.

