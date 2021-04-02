© 2021 West Virginia Public Broadcasting
Delta Airlines Endorses New WV Aviation Maintenance Program

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Eric Douglas
Published April 2, 2021 at 12:01 PM EDT
William Smith, Delta Air Line’s director of learning and development for Technical Operations, announces that the air carrier will provide educational support for the Aviation Maintenance Technology (AMT) program being launched by Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College with support from the Robert C. Byrd Institute. Smith spoke March 26 during groundbreaking for the AMT program at Huntington Tri-State Airport.

The new Aviation Maintenance Technology partnership program between Marshall University and Mountwest Community & Technical College got a big boost recently. Delta Air Lines Technical Operations designated the program as a partner educational institution.

The West Virginia program will join 45 other aviation maintenance schools across the country that have received the endorsement of Delta Technical Operations. It is the first program in the region to receive the designation.

Existing aviation maintenance schools only have the capacity to produce about 65 percent of the aviation mechanics and technicians the industry needs, according to William Smith, Delta’s director of learning and development for Technical Operations.

The new program will offer a dual associate of applied science degree from both institutions and provide students the opportunity to earn FAA certifications as well as specialized credentials. It will launch in spring 2022 pending FAA approval.

EconomyMarshall UniversityMountwest Community and Technical CollegeAviationRobert C. Byrd Institute for Advanced Flexible Manufacturing
Eric Douglas
Eric is a native of Kanawha County who graduated from Marshall University with a degree in journalism. He has written for newspapers and magazines throughout his career. He is an author, writing both nonfiction and fiction, including a series of thriller novels set in locations around the world. You can reach Eric at edouglas@wvpublic.org
