Economy

Historic Hotel Morgan Reopens In Morgantown

West Virginia Public Broadcasting | By Duncan Slade
Published March 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM EDT
51066581941_be7460f0fb_k.jpg
Gov. Jim Justice's Office
/
Officials at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday in Morgantown.

The Hotel Morgan, a historic hotel on High Street, reopened on Tuesday in Morgantown under new ownership and after millions of dollars in renovations.

“We are thrilled to once again be part of the community,” said Robert Mickey, general manager of The Hotel Morgan.

The Hotel first opened in 1925 and over the years, hosted presidents and first lady Eleanor Roosevelt.

Out-of-state investors bought the building a couple of years ago and put $15 million into renovating the dozens of guest rooms, ballroom space, and conference rooms in a modern style that pays homage to the building's history.

Gov. Jim Justice, in his remarks, called the occasion an optimistic day for the city, and an important one for tourism in the state.

“Today, we celebrated the transformation of one of West Virginia’s most historic lodging properties into an outstanding hotel and conference center,” Justice said.

The hotel received money through a state tax credit program for tourism investment. According to the Governor’s Office, the program has seen an increase of applicants in recent years representing more than $250 million in investment.

Mitch Carmichael, the new state secretary of the Department of Economic Development said the reopening would provide jobs in the region and thanked those involved.

His department and the Department of Tourism were recently elevated to cabinet-level by an act of the legislature.

Secretary Chelsea Ruby of the West Virginia Department of Tourism also had high praise for the renovated hotel.

“This project embodies the vibrancy of the area, and I look forward to seeing its success,” she said.

EconomyMorgantownClarion HotelGov. Jim Justice
Duncan Slade
Duncan is a news reporter based in Morgantown. A journalism student at West Virginia University, he also works as the photo editor of the Daily Athenaeum, WVU's student newspaper. Previously, he worked at the Frederick News-Post. Reach Duncan on Twitter @duncan_slade or by email dslade@wvpublic.org
