Appalachian Regional Commission Seeks Public Input on Economic Challenges Facing Region

The Appalachian Regional Commission (ARC) is looking for input from citizens as it seeks to create a strategic plan for economic development across 13 states over the next four years.

The (ARC) hopes residents will share thoughts about critical opportunities and challenges facing Appalchia’s economic future.

The economic development agency of the federal government announced the Envision Appalachia: Community Conversations for ARC’s Strategic Plan last week.

The conversations will happen virtually in a series of public input sessions.

According to a release from the ARC, the organization will develop a strategic plan informed by these meetings along with guidance from regional, state, and local partners, The plan is expected to be implemented from 2022-2026. The sessions are free but those who wish to participate must pre-register.

Here’s a list of the dates and times for the meetings:

Monday, April 12 at 3:00 p.m. ET

Wednesday, April 14 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Saturday, April 17 at 10:00 a.m. ET

Tuesday, April 20 at 7:00 p.m. ET

Thursday, April 22 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Those who cannot attend can complete an online survey, which is open until April 30.