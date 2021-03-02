Marshall Partners With Mountwest Community And Technical College In Welding Training Initiative

The institute in Huntington will receive more than $336,000 to train central Appalachians in advanced welding methods. These methods are used in manufacturing, fossil power plants, aviation, automotive and petrochemical industries.

The university expects the program will help at least 18 students to find a job.

The program will happen through a partnership with Mountwest Community and Technical College in Huntington with in-class training. The money is expected to help create a new mobile training laboratory as well.

The initiative seeks to prepare a new generation of welders to manufacture and service high-temperature alloy components in advanced coal and natural gas-fueled electric generating stations.

