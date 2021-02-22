Point Pleasant River Museum Breaks Ground On New Building

Museum staff broke ground on Monday for a new building to house the Point Pleasant River Museum and Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center.

Following a fire that gutted the Old Nease Building, the previous home of the museum, the museum staff has been working to raise funds for a new building.

Teri Deweese Smoke rolling out of the roof of the Point Pleasant River Museum on the day of the fire.

“Once it is built and fully operational, you're going to be able to experience a ‘wow.’” said James McCormick, executive director of the museum. “You're going to learn things about the history of the museum, the history of the river.”

Many of the artifacts were saved after the fire for the reopened museum. The new building will resemble a flatboat like those that used to travel up and down the Kanawha and Ohio rivers.

“The architecture of the design of this building, I mean it's gorgeous,” McCormick said.

The facilities will also house the Lakin Ray Cook Learning Center, a training center with riverboat simulators for inland waterway navigation, as well as an attraction for the general public.

There are only six training centers in the country and only three on the east side of the Mississippi River. McCormick said the new facility will offer a better electrical situation for the simulators and put Point Pleasant on the map as a designation for riverboat training.

In addition to training, McCormick said he also plans to offer history preservation classes at the center. McCormick hosts a show about rare artifacts and discoveries on West Virginia Library Television and said he will use that knowledge to expand the museum’s archaeological operation.

“This area always, always turns up layers of artifacts,” said McCormick. “The river is loaded not only with artifacts but history, because there was so much that was going on, that was dependent on the river.”

Point Pleasant, and its waterways, share a storied kinship with America’s history.

The town earned its name after George Washington commented that the intersection of Ohio and Kanawha rivers was a “pleasant point” in 1770. The Battle of Point Pleasant in 1774 pre-dated the battle of Lexington and Concord and is considered by some to be the first battle of the American Revolution.

In 1908, the U.S. Senate recognized the Battle of Point Pleasant as the first of the American Revolution. The measure failed in the House of Representatives.

For two decades, museum founder and former executive director Jack Fowler has chronicled the history of West Virginia’s waterways. He passed away last year at the age of 85.

James McCormick

“Our prayer was that he could be the first to open that door,” Point Pleasant Mayor Brian Billings said to the Huntington Herald-Dispatch at the time. “Now he’s not.”

Construction on the building is scheduled to be completed in August and McCormick said the museum will reopen to the public in the fall.

When that day comes, he looks forward to welcoming the community back. Through teaching history classes for kids, he said he’s seen the impact of hands-on history education.

“We want to work with the local community, we want to work with the kids in the area,” he said. “I want to make history come alive.”