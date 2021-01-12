© 2021
Telling West Virginia's Story
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Economy

Federal Program Offers $28 Million in Heating Assistance for West Virginians

Published January 12, 2021 at 2:40 PM EST
Energy, heat, money, thermostat, heat pump, furnace
Dave Mistich via Tableau Public
Those seeking help with winter heating bills can apply for new funding.

The state is once again offering heating assistance to West Virginia households this winter. The federally funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program will distribute $28 million to residents throughout the state.

Homeowners and renters making less than 60 percent of the state’s median income are eligible for the assistance. This includes couples making less than $2,500 a month or a family of four earning less than a $3,700 monthly income.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the program helped almost 50,000 households in the state last year. That aid came from CARES Act funding, which the federal government passed last spring as a COVID-19 relief package.

The government also allocated $3.7 billion for energy assistance in its most recent stimulus package.

DHHR is accepting applications until Jan. 29, or until funds run out.

To apply for assistance through the program, visit www.wvpath.org.

Economy
wvpb_cl_vertical_message.png
It's the power of community.

WVPB is local news, education, music, and entertainment for West Virginia.
Your donation today will help keep us strong and vital.
Donate Now