Federal Program Offers $28 Million in Heating Assistance for West Virginians

The state is once again offering heating assistance to West Virginia households this winter. The federally funded Low Income Energy Assistance Program will distribute $28 million to residents throughout the state.

Homeowners and renters making less than 60 percent of the state’s median income are eligible for the assistance. This includes couples making less than $2,500 a month or a family of four earning less than a $3,700 monthly income.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources says the program helped almost 50,000 households in the state last year. That aid came from CARES Act funding, which the federal government passed last spring as a COVID-19 relief package.

The government also allocated $3.7 billion for energy assistance in its most recent stimulus package.

DHHR is accepting applications until Jan. 29, or until funds run out.

To apply for assistance through the program, visit www.wvpath.org.

