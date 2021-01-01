Duncan Slade

Duncan SladeNews Reporter
The Keyser City Council voted Wednesday night to pass a local ordinance prohibiting discrimination in the workplace, housing and public places. The law outlines protections for all people, regardless of sexual orientation and gender.“This is a huge win for the people of Keyser,” said Andrew Schneider, the executive director of Fairness West Virginia, an advocacy group for gay and transgender West Virginians.