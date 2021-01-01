© 2021
duncan.jpg

Duncan Slade

News Reporter

Duncan is a news reporter based in Morgantown. A journalism student at West Virginia University, he also works as the photo editor of the Daily Athenaeum, WVU's student newspaper. Previously, he worked at the Frederick News-Post. Reach Duncan on Twitter @duncan_slade or by email dslade@wvpublic.org

    Keyser City Council Passes ‘Fairness Law,’ 14th City To Do So
    The Keyser City Council voted Wednesday night to pass a local ordinance prohibiting discrimination in the workplace, housing and public places. The law outlines protections for all people, regardless of sexual orientation and gender.“This is a huge win for the people of Keyser,” said Andrew Schneider, the executive director of Fairness West Virginia, an advocacy group for gay and transgender West Virginians.