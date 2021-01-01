David Wooldridge lives in Lowesville, VA. He began working at Appomattox Court House National Historical Park in 1995 where he now serves as the park’s Museum Technician. At the National Park he works a stone’s throw away from the Mariah Wright house, his ancestral home of his third great-grandmother, restored and preserved by the NPS. Wooldridge, a former middle and high school social studies teacher and administrator, received his bachelor’s degree in history and educa­tion from Radford University and his master’s degree from the Curry School at the University of Virginia. He has played and studied the early banjo for over 25 years. He is passionate about telling untold stories.

