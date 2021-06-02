David Adkins is an intern reporter hailing from Huntington, West Virginia. He is currently working on his bachelor’s in Media Studies at Marshall University, where he currently acts as Continuity Director at the student run public station, WMUL 88.1 FM.

David loves music, visual art of all kinds, and the outdoors. He is deeply interested in Appalachian culture, the history of the peoples of Appalachia, and seeing improvement for the state.