Curtis Tate has spent more than 17 years as a reporter and copy editor for Gannett, Dow Jones and McClatchy. He has written extensively about travel, transportation and Congress for USA TODAY, The Bergen Record, The Lexington Herald-Leader, The Wichita Eagle, The Belleville News-Democrat and The Sacramento Bee. His work has won awards from the National Press Foundation and the New Jersey Press Association. Curtis is a Kentucky native and a graduate of the University of Kentucky. You can reach him at ctate@wvpublic.org.