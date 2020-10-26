Cuneyt Dil

© 2020
  • Election 2020 West Virginia Governor
    Government
    Justice Bets On Economic Promises In Race Against Salango
    Republican West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is running for reelection amid a flurry of announcements this month about fixing roads and bringing jobs to the state. Democratic nominee Ben Salango says they are empty election-year promises. Justice is banking on television ads and his alliance with President Donald Trump to secure a second and last term in office. Salango admits that the challenge of campaigning and gaining name recognition during a pandemic is formidable. Justice is a billionaire with businesses in coal and other sectors. He has been dogged by lawsuits levied against his personal companies over his first term.
  • Doddridge County
    Health & Science
    Global Pandemic Hits Home In The West Virginia Mountains
    Doddridge County was the last in West Virginia to report a confirmed case of the coronavirus. A surge in cases earlier in October has upended the lives of the roughly 8,400 residents living here.