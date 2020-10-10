Corinne Boyer

Corinne BoyerOhio Valley Resource Contributor
The University of Kentucky and Baptist Health in Lexington and Norton Healthcare in Louisville were chosen as testing locations for a coronavirus vaccine now in its phase three trial. The study needs 2,000 local participants. Approximately 70 trial volunteers have already been injected: Half with the vaccine and the other half with a placebo.
Health Insurance For More Than A Million Ohio Valley Residents At Stake In Affordable Care Act ChallengeWith just a little more than a week before Election Day and with a challenge to the health care law coming before the high court, health care is on both the ballot and the docket. And for the Ohio Valley — a region with some of the nation’s worst health outcomes — the stakes are high.
Hospitals serving small towns and rural areas were already under stress before the coronavirus arrived. Now the additional financial strain of the pandemic is draining billions from rural health centers and could accelerate the loss of hospitals.