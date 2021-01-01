Connie Bailey Kitts of Bluefield, Va. grew up with a story-telling veterinarian father who shaped her path in journalism. She graduated from Iowa State University in journalism and worked there as a science writer before returning home for a life-altering period as a caregiver. Coming home also meant rediscovering a new appreciation for Appalachia. She’s written about its people, places and problems while reporting for a weekly newspaper, has recently fallen in love with radio, and continues freelance writing and editing. She enjoys raising dairy goats, making movies about them, foraging for greens, and as an Airbnb host, has been fortunate to hear stories from all over the world.

