In this installment of our summer education radio series, “Closing the COVID Gap,” we look at summer school remediation efforts in the state. In an effort to help students get back on track, the WVDE launched the Summer SOLE grant program. The SOLE program offered more than $32 million to districts, divided up based on population.
We continue with our summer education radio series, “Closing the COVID Gap.” In our last story, we heard from families in West Virginia who are sticking with virtual or homeschool this fall. Now, we turn our attention to high school seniors and higher education.
Last year, many West Virginia counties were forced into remote and virtual learning models as COVID-19 spread worsened. Some students struggled with learning from home, but there were also some who thrived. By August 2020, 50,000 students in the Mountain State had signed up for full, virtual learning.
This week in our summer education radio series "Closing the COVID Gap," we speak with West Virginia’s 2021 Teacher of the Year Erin Anderson to learn about her experience navigating the pandemic and finding peace within the disruptions.
We continue with another installment of our summer-long radio education series, “Closing the COVID Gap.” Education reporter Liz McCormick spoke with Jefferson County middle school counselor Jen Mills over Skype to learn about her experience during the pandemic and about the social-emotional needs of students, teachers and school personnel going forward.
In this week’s installment of "Closing the COVID Gap," we take a closer look at the millions of federal dollars flowing into the state to help with COVID-relief in our schools. Last week, the West Virginia Board of Education discussed the additional dollars from the American Rescue Plan and how it might be used.
Since March 13, 2020, when Gov. Jim Justice announced that all K-12 schools would close due to the looming coronavirus pandemic, West Virginia’s education system has been climbing a steep hill to get kids back on track. West Virginia Public Broadcasting’s new summer-long series, “Closing the COVID Gap,” will explore this challenging road ahead for educators, students and families as they work together to close the learning gap created by the pandemic.