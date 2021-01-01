Clara Haizlett of Bethany, W.Va., is a multimedia storyteller inspired by folklife, cross-cultural dialogue and the natural world. She stumbled upon the world of storytelling somewhat accidentally.

During her final year at West Virginia University, she started a podcast as a fun "side project.” But from the very beginning, it was clear that podcasting would not be a “side project.” She was hooked, entirely spellbound by the art of storytelling. Since then, she's shifted her career to journalism, producing work for outlets like PBS, Smithsonian Folklife, and Virginia Public Media.

