Chris SchulzReporter
Chris Schulz is West Virginia Public Broadcasting's reporter for the North Central region.
Chris spent two years as the digital media editor at The Dominion Post newspaper in Morgantown. Before coming to West Virginia, he worked in immigration advocacy and education in the Washington, D.C. region.
He is a graduate of the University of Maryland and received a Masters in Journalism from Northwestern University's Medill School of Journalism.
Person Page
-
There were more than 580,000 people experiencing homelessness in the United States in 2020. That number is precise because each year, the federal government requires all states, including West Virginia, to count the number of people experiencing homelessness on a single night.