Camille Fassett

An analysis of Environmental Protection Agency records shows many small communities in particular are left unprotected by destitute and unmaintained water providers. The Associated Press found that on average over the past three years, these racked up roughly twice as many health violations as big city providers. Certain small water utilities persistently struggle to provide safe water. Fines can push these precarious utilities even deeper into trouble. In many places, people struggle to find water or else drink water that isn't clean. We visit Keystone, W.Va., Terre du Lac, Mo. and Ferriday, La.