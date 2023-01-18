Margo Price tackles substance abuse and self-image in 'Strays'

Margo Price’s new album,“Strays,”explores a range of topics from substance abuse to female orgasms. Inspiration for the album came after she and her partner tripped on psilocybin mushrooms.

Mushrooms are also what propelled her to pursue a music career in the first place — a trip at 19 years old motivated her to drop out of college and move to Nashville with only $57.

This is what she said of the experience in her memoir,“Maybe We’ll Make It:”

[It] shined a light on my insecurities and made me face my fears about the future. We are all going to grow old and die one day, so why sacrifice your life to do something that doesn’t thrill you? There was renewed hope in my dreams. In that moment, I had found the secret to understanding the universe and what my role was in it: I would drop out of school and become a musician.

We talk to Price about her time creating “Strays” and navigating musicianship as a woman in Nashville.

